WSU convocation organising fun run to help pay R1.9bn graduate debt
Priority to ensure former students get certificates so they can get jobs
Walter Sisulu University’s convocation has raised concerns that student debt, recurring since 2013 at the rural Eastern Cape university, has risen from R1.4bn in 2022 to R1.9bn in 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.