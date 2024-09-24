News

Accused in R13m land claims fraud case granted bail

Premium
24 September 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

Seven suspects accused of siphoning off R13m meant for Eastern Cape land claimants were released on a combined R90,000 bail on Monday afternoon...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024