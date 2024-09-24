King Misuzulu speaks against xenophobia

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says xenophobic sentiments have no place in KwaZulu-Natal, as he called for the embrace of foreign nationals and an inclusive environment for the province to thrive.

The king used the commemoration of the death of the founding monarch of the Zulu nation, King Shaka KaSenzangakhona, to address tensions between South Africans and foreigners.

He said: “Let us not abuse and ill-treat foreign nationals. Instead let us show them our ways because we know they come here to look for a better life and we must be happy they choose to come here.”

The king instead advocated for the social and cultural integration of migrants.

Tensions between South Africans and foreigners resurfaced recently over the nationality of a beauty pageant contestant's nationality and have been simmering for weeks, and hostility persists on social media.

King Misuzulu said that if foreign nationals are isolated in city enclaves away from the essence of the principles of ubuntu they may stray with no guidance.

“It can be Nigerians, Cameroonians, Ghanaians, tell them this is a Zulu nation, tell them you have a king here. Bring them to me. Because if you stay with them in cities and do the things you do, things will get out of hand.

“Let us show them who we are and what we stand for, ubuntu. And move forward with purpose towards a common goal,” said King Misuzulu.