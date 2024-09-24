An elderly property owner is expected to appear in a North West court on Wednesday after the murder of a tenant at the weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday on a plot outside Hartbeespoort Dam, near Brits.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said Hartbeespoort Dam police and Brits crime intelligence unit officers arrested a 72-year-old man after he allegedly shot a tenant on Sunday.
“According to reports, the 66-year-old tenant approached his landlord when he discovered there was no electricity and water at his place. An argument ensued between the two and the landlord [allegedly] went inside his house and came back with a firearm and shot the victim in his upper body,” she said.
“The suspect fled the scene while the victim was transported to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in the Skeerport area.”
A firearm was also recovered and will be subjected to ballistic tests, Funani said.
The man is expected to appear in the Brits magistrate's court on Wednesday on a murder charge.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena lauded the police's efforts to arrest the suspect.
Landlord, 72, to appear in North West court after tenant’s murder
