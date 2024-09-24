News

Search continues for abducted Alize van der Merwe

Premium
By ANELISA GUSHA - 24 September 2024

The search continues for 39-year-old Alize van der Merwe who was allegedly kidnapped while on her way to a Wild Coast holiday resort on Friday last week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'Diddy' Combs to spend time in Brooklyn prison, reports say | REUTERS
Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 18 September 2024