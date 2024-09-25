He had been in prison since his arrest in March 2021. He was shot in the leg as he allegedly fled from police officers who had come to arrest him and the leg has since been amputated.
Convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Phakathi fit for imprisonment
Psychologists and prison authorities have found convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi is fit for imprisonment, the Pretoria high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, heard on Wednesday.
Phakathi's defence had sought a psychiatric report from the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital after he was examined.
Psychologists found he did not have any psychiatric diagnosis but had an adjustment disorder which developed only after he was arrested.
Earlier this year he was found guilty of 148 charges, including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Two life terms for serial rapist who first targeted his stepsister, aged 12
“The accused is capable of understanding court proceedings and is able to contribute to his defence,” said Phakathi’s advocate Letau Kgokane.
Phakathi terrorised girls and women in Ekurhuleni, mostly areas east of Benoni. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa. His rape spree dates to 2012, with victims aged from nine to their 40s, whom he would follow in Daveyton, Putfontein, Crystal Park and Etwatwa.
