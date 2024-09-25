ECD literacy project draws to an end — celebrating huge success
Yizani Sifunde improves learning outcomes for thousands of Eastern Cape children
The Yizani Sifunde Project, initiated and funded by the Liberty Trust, has transformed the lives of thousands of children, adults and Early Childhood Development (ECD) practitioners in the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.