A fuel tanker overturned on Wednesday morning on the N2 at the Pikoli Pass near the Fish River, the Eastern Cape transport department has confirmed.
The accident happened at 6.10am.
“The articulated truck was travelling from Ngqushwa, loaded with diesel, towards Makhanda, with one male driver occupant on board,” department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle after he experienced [a] slippery road surface while approaching a sharp curve, according to allegations.
“The articulated truck overturned, blocking one lane, [with diesel spilling on the] road.”
Komisa said one lane was operating as a stop and go.
The driver escaped unharmed.
Law enforcement officials monitored the situation.
Komisa warned people about the dangers of “helping themselves to the diesel leaking from the truck”.
“A case of reckless and negligent driving [will] be opened at the Ngqushwa SAPS for further investigations as the content [diesel] affects various stakeholders like environmental affairs.”
Fuel tanker overturns on N2
