News

Fuel tanker overturns on N2

25 September 2024
Rosa-Karoo Loewe
Reporter
A tanker overturned near the Fish River on the N2 between Ngqushwa and Makhanda.
DIESEL SPILL: A tanker overturned near the Fish River on the N2 between Ngqushwa and Makhanda.
Image: SUPPLIED

A fuel tanker overturned on Wednesday morning on the N2 at the Pikoli Pass near the Fish River, the Eastern Cape transport department has confirmed.

The accident happened at 6.10am.

“The articulated truck was travelling from Ngqushwa, loaded with diesel, towards Makhanda, with one male driver occupant on board,” department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle after he experienced [a] slippery road surface while approaching a sharp curve, according to allegations.

“The articulated truck overturned, blocking one lane, [with diesel spilling on the] road.”

Komisa said one lane was operating as a stop and go.

The driver escaped unharmed.

Law enforcement officials  monitored the situation.

Komisa warned people about the dangers of “helping themselves to the diesel leaking from the truck”.

“A case of reckless and negligent driving [will] be opened at the Ngqushwa SAPS for further investigations as the content [diesel] affects various stakeholders like environmental affairs.”

DispatchLIVE

Motorists make off with sheep after truck crash

Motorists on the N2 near Dawn in East London helped themselves to more than 500 sheep that were thrown from a heavy-duty truck that overturned ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile
2024 Volkswagen Polo Vivo