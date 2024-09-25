In a sea of unemployment, cutting the education budget 'is a disaster'

Anglican archbishop of Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says the government's failure to increase funding for provincial education departments to cover the full costs of salary increases has thrown the education sector into a funding crisis.

The Western Cape education department said 2,400 teaching posts would be cut in 2025 because of a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years.

“In the sea of unemployment in which we are drowning, cutting education budgets spells disaster. If we are to educate a modern workforce, we should be increasing investment in education, not reducing it. Adopting 'austerity measures' in the fields of education, health and social welfare is a recipe for trouble,” Makgoba said.

Makgoba was speaking at the opening of the church's 37th session of the provincial synod in the Western Cape.