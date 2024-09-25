News

Take-home pay shows first real improvement since 2020

The improvement in purchasing power will go some way to providing much-needed relief to cash-strapped South Africans

Premium
By Denene Erasmus - 25 September 2024

Amid persistently high inflation, any increases South Africans saw in their wages and salaries over the past few years failed to keep up with the pace at which prices were rising, ultimately leaving households worse off...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile
2024 Volkswagen Polo Vivo