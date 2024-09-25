Two arrested for possession of illegal gun in crime-riddled Bhityi
Two men have been arrested in the Bhityi administrative area near Mthatha — one of the province’s most crime-infested communities — for alleged possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.