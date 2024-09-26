News

Kidnap suspects killed in shootout

Dramatic raid in Keiskammahoek ends in four dead bodies and one injured suspect as cops probe abduction spree in province

Premium
26 September 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

Two of the four suspects killed in Keiskammahoek during a shootout with police on Wednesday morning were on the radar of organised crime detectives as known kidnappers and part of a syndicate that sowed fear in the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile