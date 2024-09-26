Ngwenya said officials were disturbed by the lengths people would go to vandalise government infrastructure.
DispatchLIVE
WATCH | East London cable theft suspects arrested after being caught on camera
Image: SCREEENGRAB
Suspects caught on camera stealing an electricity cable, which caused blackouts in some parts of the Buffalo City Metro, were arrested on Thursday.
This was confirmed by metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya, who said thieves had caused a blackout in Arcadia, East London, earlier this week.
In a footage released by the metro, the suspects can be seen pulling a length of cable from a street light pole and chopping it several times.
Despite fiery explosions, the unfazed suspects continue cutting the cable.
“They [the suspects] came the following day to finish the job,” Ngwenya said.
“Three suspects were arrested today and were charged at the Fleet Street police station and the vehicle involved was recovered.
“This is crime perpetuated against the city and its people.”
