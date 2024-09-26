News Editors Choice

WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake

By TIMESLIVE - 26 September 2024
A loud explosion awakened residents in Phoenix on Thursday in Foresthaven.
Image: Supplied

Hundreds of residents in Phoenix northwest of Durban were awakened by a massive explosion on Thursday. 

It is understood the blast occurred at a shop selling gas cylinders in Canehaven Drive at about 3am, sparking a blaze which spread to the neighbouring scrapyard opposite Foresthaven secondary school.

Glen Naidoo from VIP Security said multiple cars and structures were on fire and security, paramedics and the fire department were at the scene.

It has not yet been established whether there are any injuries.

“Please stay away as gas bottles are still exploding. The area will be reopened once regarded safe by fire department,” said Naidoo.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

