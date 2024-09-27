News

New life beckons for Eastern Cape amputees

Frere Hospital introduces technology which drastically reduces time needed to fit prostheses

Premium
By DAILY DISPATCH REPORTER - 27 September 2024

An Eastern Cape teenager who was born with a disjointed right ankle now has a chance at a normal life after receiving a prosthesis at Frere Hospital in East London on Thursday...

