Stern warning for parents who collude with illegal initiation surgeons

Harsh action will be taken against people who endanger their children’s safety, say MEC and traditional leaders

By LULAMILE FENI - 27 September 2024

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams and traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape warn that parents who are refusing to open cases or are not co-operating with investigations regarding illegal circumcision or initiation death and injuries of their children could be jailed for defeating the ends of justice...

