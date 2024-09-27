Stern warning for parents who collude with illegal initiation surgeons
Harsh action will be taken against people who endanger their children’s safety, say MEC and traditional leaders
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams and traditional leaders in the Eastern Cape warn that parents who are refusing to open cases or are not co-operating with investigations regarding illegal circumcision or initiation death and injuries of their children could be jailed for defeating the ends of justice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.