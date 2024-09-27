News

Traumatised Cape Town tourist released after ‘disruptive’ police operation

Premium
By MANDILAKHE KWABABANA and LULAMILE FENI - 27 September 2024

A “disruptive” intelligence-driven operation by organised crime detectives led to the release of Cape Town tourist Alize van der Merwe along with a Chinese national in Qumbu on Thursday afternoon...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The future of work is global, and South Africa is ready to take its place on ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...