Weather concerns as East London, Mthatha airports await crucial instrument flight procedure approval
Inclement weather forecasts for the next few days have East London's King Phalo Airport passengers worried about potential flight disruptions.
This concern follows a similar incident two weeks ago, where flights were grounded due to instrument flight procedure maintenance issues, exacerbated by adverse weather.
The chaotic scenes left many passengers stranded after cancellations and disruptions, with some diverted to Gqeberha's Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.
Several airports across the country have faced similar challenges.
However, aviation authorities have reassured customers that they are taking all necessary measures to resolve the underlying issue.
In a bid to address the issue, transport minister Barbara Creecy has had engagements with key stakeholders in the aviation sector.
This week, national transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said Creecy convened a follow-up meeting between the aviation industry and Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS).
The meeting aimed to present an updated turnaround plan tackling ongoing flight delays at various airports.
This follows the initial meeting on September 12, where ATNS presented their comprehensive plan.
“In the first meeting, the aviation industry was given an opportunity until Monday, September 16 to comment on the initial comprehensive plan presented by ATNS, with a view to check if ATNS prioritisation of updating flight procedures is aligned with the aviation industry's priorities,” Msibi said.
“Consequently, the aviation industry has endorsed the ATNS's revised comprehensive plan.
“In today’s[Thursday's] meeting, ATNS presented progress on the status of the instrument flight procedures that have been submitted to the SACAA [South African Civil Aviation Authority] and approved, as well as those pending approval.”
The King Phalo and Mthatha airports are among those awaiting approval.
Five instrument flight procedures were approved by SACAA since the plan was last presented two weeks ago, with another five submitted for approval.
“The approved instrument flight procedures are for OR Tambo International Airport and Polokwane International Airport,” Msibi said.
“The submitted instrument flight procedures pending SACAA approval belong to the airports that are constantly affected by inclement weather such as Mthatha, King Phalo and Kimberley airports.
“On additional capacity, ATNS revealed that two contractors have been secured after assessment and validation by the SACAA.”
A third contractor is undergoing licensing processes and will be contracted by September 30.
ATNS assured the industry of dedicated resources focused on quality control to improve the rate of successful approvals by SACAA.
“This followed the industry concerns about an increased number of returned submissions for rework,” Msibi said.
“ATNS informed the industry that engagements are under way to tap into the extensive network and expertise of Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) members for technical and capacity support.”
On Friday, ATNS corporate affairs and communications head Mphilo Dlamini confirmed that authorities expected the instrument flight procedures for the King Phalo and Mthatha airports to be approved soon.
“The suspended instrument flight procedures (IFP) affect Runway 11 (RWY11) only when weather conditions are below visual flying requirements,” he said, referring to the King Phalo Airport.
“We are unable to predict the RWY selection ahead of time as this is based on the wind conditions.”
He said King Phalo two runways (RWY29 and RWY11) and Mthatha's runways (RWY14 and RWY32) would not impact air traffic under visual weather conditions.
Dlamini said should the weather not be favourable and the selected RWYs in use at King Phalo and Mthatha be those without approved IFP, the airline operator should exercise the necessary due diligence and make a decision on how to manage services.
“Yes, the IFPs have been submitted to the SACAA, and we await approval soon,” he said.
“ATNS regrets the current state of King Phalo (RWY11) and Mthatha (RWY15/32) with regards to the suspended IFPs.
“All efforts are invested in resolving this issue. They have been prioritised.”
Msibi said Creecy once again expressed her appreciation to the travelling public for their patience as ATNS continued with the ongoing instrument flight procedures maintenance programme.
“She also reassured the public that periodic meetings chaired by herself between the ATNS and the aviation industry will continue every two weeks to effectively monitor progress and reduce delays and frustrations experienced by the public,” he said.
