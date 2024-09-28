A devastating mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village has left 17 people dead.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, on Friday night.
Thirteen victims — 12 women and one man — were found in one house, and four others in another homestead.
The 18th victim is in a critical condition in hospital.
In total, 15 women and two men lost their lives in the shooting.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, scheduled for Saturday at MaNtlaneni village, also in Lusikisiki, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Lusikisiki gender-based violence activist Khwalo Matandabuzo confirmed the incident.
“This is a disaster. This is shocking,” Matandabuzo said.
“This has left us devastated and feeling in shock.
“I have never heard of so many people shot and killed in one go, 17 people shot dead just like that in one incident! This is so sad!”
BREAKING | 17 people gunned down in Eastern Cape mass shooting
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo
A devastating mass shooting in an Eastern Cape village has left 17 people dead.
The victims, believed to be relatives and neighbours, were gunned down in Nyathi village, Ngobozana, Lusikisiki, on Friday night.
Thirteen victims — 12 women and one man — were found in one house, and four others in another homestead.
The 18th victim is in a critical condition in hospital.
In total, 15 women and two men lost their lives in the shooting.
They were preparing for a traditional ritual, umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila, scheduled for Saturday at MaNtlaneni village, also in Lusikisiki, to mark the end of mourning of a mother and daughter murdered a year ago.
The group had gathered to pack goods and presents for the event when the shooting occurred.
Lusikisiki gender-based violence activist Khwalo Matandabuzo confirmed the incident.
“This is a disaster. This is shocking,” Matandabuzo said.
“This has left us devastated and feeling in shock.
“I have never heard of so many people shot and killed in one go, 17 people shot dead just like that in one incident! This is so sad!”
Four killed during mass shooting in Zwide
Ingquza Hill mayor Nonkosi Pepping described the mass shooting as “gruesome”.
“This happened as the crime in Lusikisiki was decreasing nicely and was not more featured in the top areas with murders and rape,” she said.
“Now this is spoiling all those efforts and gains. Other than the start this is all about the huge number of lost lives of the families. This may not be only one family, but relatives and neighbours and each family has lost many loved ones.”
Pepping said the incident was “so bad and scary”.
“The gunmen came and shot randomly killing everyone, women and children were also killed in the bloody shooting. This has left the community terrified,” she said.
The mayor sent a message of condolences to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to those injured.
“We trust the police will soon crack the case and arrest those heartless criminals who showed no regard for human life. The sooner they are arrested the better for all of us,” she said.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu, his deputy Cassel Mathale and national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola will hold a press briefing on the mass shooting on Saturday afternoon.
A manhunt is underway to apprehend those responsible for the killings, according to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.
Three accused in Willowvale mass shooting denied bail
Eastern Cape community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha vowed that police would leave no stone unturned to apprehend the culprits.
“We urge communities to use the recently launched hotline number 082-387-1561 to report crime incidents,” he said.
Political parties have strongly condemned the “barbaric act”.
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has urged law enforcement agencies to work tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators.
“We also call on community members to assist the authorities in tracing these murderers, ensuring they face justice for their gutless and wicked acts,” ANC provincial communications head Gift Ngqondi said.
“The full force of the law must be applied to guarantee justice for the victims and their families.”
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said the targeting of women and vulnerable individuals reflected a deep-seated societal malaise that must be addressed with urgency and determination.
ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said the investigation should extend beyond the immediate perpetrators to uncover any ringleaders orchestrating “the acts of brutality”.
“We urge the communities of Lusikisiki to stand together in solidarity against this brutality by providing all information to the authorities that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals,” he said.
“We implore community members not to protect these offenders and to feel empowered to share credible information that could result in life sentences without the possibility of parole.
“We cannot be subjected to a life of fear; this must come to an end.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos