A horrific head-on collision involving a truck and a bakkie left one person seriously injured on the R72 outside East London on Saturday morning.
The Eastern Cape transport department confirmed the crash had been attended to by emergency medical services.
Department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said the driver of the bakkie was left trapped inside the crushed vehicle, and was safely rescued.
“One person was injured when a truck collided with a bakkie and veered off the road,” Komisa said.
“The driver of the bakkie was trapped in the vehicle and safely extricated by the rescue team.”
“The injured bakkie driver was rushed to St Dominics by an ambulance.”
The truck driver sustained no injuries.
DispatchLIVE
One person seriously injured in truck-bakkie crash outside East London
Reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
A horrific head-on collision involving a truck and a bakkie left one person seriously injured on the R72 outside East London on Saturday morning.
The Eastern Cape transport department confirmed the crash had been attended to by emergency medical services.
Department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said the driver of the bakkie was left trapped inside the crushed vehicle, and was safely rescued.
“One person was injured when a truck collided with a bakkie and veered off the road,” Komisa said.
“The driver of the bakkie was trapped in the vehicle and safely extricated by the rescue team.”
“The injured bakkie driver was rushed to St Dominics by an ambulance.”
The truck driver sustained no injuries.
DispatchLIVE
Fuel tanker overturns on N2
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos