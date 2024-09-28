The attack took place at two homesteads on the same street during the early hours of Saturday. The victims were all from the same family,
Police deploy maximum resources to track down suspects involved in Eastern Cape mass shooting
National police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola has mobilised maximum resources to ensure those responsible for killing 17 people in NgobozanaVillage in Lusikisiki are found.
This was revealed by the minister of police Senzo Mchunu on Saturday afternoon during a media briefing at Thanduxolo School Hall in KwaNobuhle, Gqerberha.
“The national commissioner has deployed a dedicated team of detectives and forensic experts which include crime scene managers from Pretoria to piece all evidence together in a bid to apprehend these brutal criminals,” Mchunu said.
He said they had full faith and confidence in the team deployed to crack the case. “Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves. We urge our men and women in blue to continue to assert the authority of the state for the benefit of our communities,” he said.
Mchunu said communities had no one to look up to for their safety but the men and women in blue and they would leave no stone unturned in solving the case and hunting down the perpetrators.
He confirmed the number of people killed was 17. “We don't know the motive for the killing. It happened overnight. We are just going to be following investigations by those who are involved.
“The number of people that perished is 17 at the moment — it stands there — and as you see it is an intolerably huge number of people. So I will refer to that as a mass killing which I have no doubt to call it senseless and is a serious incident and those people can't escape justice,” he said.
The attack took place at two homesteads on the same street during the early hours of Saturday. The victims were all from the same family,
Mchunu said at the first homestead, four people were shot dead with no survivors while at the second homestead, where there were 19 people in two separate houses in the same yard, 13 people were shot dead.
Six people — four women, one man and a two-month-old baby survived. Fifteen women and two men were killed.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said in another heartbreaking incident, two toddlers and a baby had died in Mdantsane from suspected food poisoning.
The two toddlers were from the same family while the baby was from a neighbouring house. The three died at Nontyatyambo Community Health Centre on Friday after they reportedly ate instant porridge.
Mabuyane conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families involved in these heart-wrenching incidents. “My heart bleeds for the families and loved ones of the victims. I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to them during this unbearable moment. I am profoundly saddened and shocked by these incidents.”
The provincial government condemned senseless acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. “The loss of life on this scale is a devastating blow to our province, and we mourn the passing of these innocent lives. We stand in solidarity with the families and communities affected. The brutal and senseless killing of innocent people is a heinous act that has no place in our society,” he said.
He said the Lusikisiki incident was a painful reminder of the need for unity and collective action against violence.
“The safety and security of our communities remain paramount and we will do everything in our power to prevent such incidents from happening again. We call on all Eastern Cape residents to stand together in condemning violence and work towards creating a safer, more peaceful province,” said Mabuyane.
