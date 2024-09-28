Police search for suspects after murder of farmer in Northern Cape

Northern Cape police are searching for suspects after an 81-year-old farmer, Hendrick Venter, was murdered and his body found at the gate of a neighbouring farm.

According to police, Venter left his farm between Kuruman and Hotazel at about 8,30am on Friday to visit cattle posts.

“It is alleged that he was found at about 9,45am at the gate of a neighbouring farm next to his vehicle, with wounds to his head. It is alleged that an undisclosed amount of money was missing,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers.

Ehlers said police were immediately notified and the 72-hour activation plan activated.