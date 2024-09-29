Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku has sent condolences to the Mdantsane families who lost three children to suspected food poisoning.
On Sunday morning, Faku will visit the families of the victims, accompanied by ward 11 councillor Claudia Stemele and other BCM officials.
The children died on Friday night.
According to Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, two toddlers, aged 17 and 18 months old, and a four-year-old child died after reportedly eating instant porridge.
“The two toddlers were from the same family, while the baby was from a neighbouring household,” Kupelo said.
“The children were rushed to Nontyantyambo Community Health Centre, where they were pronounced dead.”
Samples of the instant porridge have been taken for testing.
BCM mayor sends condolences to grieving families of suspected food poisoning victims
Faku said she was saddened and devastated by the loss of the young lives.
“We send our condolences to the families and the Mdantsane community,” she said.
Faku said the tragic incident demanded a thorough investigation.
She believed that law enforcement agencies would uncover the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
“Losing such young lives with promising futures is heartbreaking.”
