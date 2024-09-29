The Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll has risen to 18.
The 18th victim, critically injured after Saturday morning's shooting in Ngobozana Village, has died in hospital.
This was confirmed by Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa on Sunday.
“There are no other new developments,” Mawisa said.
“However, police investigation is under way.”
Ingquza Hill ward 20 councillor Nophelo Mgudu said that all the families were at the Lusikisiki forensic pathology unit for the post-mortem.
“Some community leaders are assisting the families in this traumatic process,” Mgudu said.
“All the bodies have already been identified.”
Six people — four women, one man and a two-month-old baby — survived.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Death toll climbs to 18 in Eastern Cape mass shooting
Image: Supplied/SAPS
The Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll has risen to 18.
The 18th victim, critically injured after Saturday morning's shooting in Ngobozana Village, has died in hospital.
This was confirmed by Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa on Sunday.
“There are no other new developments,” Mawisa said.
“However, police investigation is under way.”
Ingquza Hill ward 20 councillor Nophelo Mgudu said that all the families were at the Lusikisiki forensic pathology unit for the post-mortem.
“Some community leaders are assisting the families in this traumatic process,” Mgudu said.
“All the bodies have already been identified.”
Six people — four women, one man and a two-month-old baby — survived.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | 17 people gunned down in Eastern Cape mass shooting
Mass shooting in Eastern Cape: Residents battling to come to terms with tragedy
Police deploy maximum resources to track down suspects involved in Eastern Cape mass shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos