Police discovered an assortment of drugs worth millions of rand when they searched a nervous-looking man on Saturday evening in Cape Town.
Officers were performing crime prevention duties in Ruyterwacht when they noticed the man standing next to a white Chevrolet Optra who appeared to be nervous.
“Acting on their instinct the members searched the male an found drugs on him. They went to search the house where he was standing and found more drugs in the house,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.
“The members confiscated 87,058 Mandrax tablets, a big bag containing unknown white tablets, two large pieces of rock cocaine and five big sachets containing crystal meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is R5m.”
The 35-year-old man will appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court once he is charged.
‘Nervous man’ leads police to R5m drug stash in Cape Town
Image: SAPS
