BREAKING | Eastern Cape policeman shot dead

A policeman has been gunned down in a rural Eastern Cape town.
The warrant officer was killed in the Ngqeleni CBD at about 3.20pm on Monday.
An eyewitnesses said that they had heard a gunshot.
“The policeman fell down and two young men took his firearm and ran away on foot, leaving the policeman dead,” the witness said.
The policeman is believed to be attached to the Ngqeleni police station.
Police are still busy at the crime scene.
The disarming and killing of the policeman happened ahead of police minister Senzo Mchunu’s Tuesday visit to Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting at Ngobozana village at the weekend.
Another policeman, who was attached to the K9 unit in Mthatha, was buried in Mbizana at the weekend after he died in a car accident on the N2 between Mthatha and Tsolo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI
