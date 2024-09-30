News

BREAKING | Names of Lusikisiki massacre victims released

By Lulamile Feni - 30 September 2024
A total of 18 people died in a hail of bullets when gunmen opened fire, killing 17 people in the homesteads of two sisters in Ngobozana, Lusikisiki. The 18th victim died in hospital hours later.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Eastern Cape police on Monday released the official list of the names of victims of the Lusikisiki mass shooting which claimed 18 lives over the weekend.

They were killed at Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki in the early hours of Saturday. A two-month-old baby was among the few survivors. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said two victims are still being treated in hospital.

Police are investigating.

“The police urge media houses to provide space for police to continue with the investigation,” Mawisa said.

“As soon as the SAPS has any new developments, they will be communicated.

“These cases are investigated by seasoned detectives who have knowledge of and experience in forensic investigation.”

The list of the dead is:

1 Thobile Sinqina, 37, male;

2 ⁠Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 19, female;

3 Ruth King, 21, female; 

4 ⁠Mandisa Dlokweni, 59, female; 

5 ⁠Samantha Sinqina, 26, female; 

6 ⁠Lungiswa Gawulekana, 51, female; 

7 ⁠Thandeka Mhlaluvele, 46, female; 

8 Mary Sinqina, 63, female; 

9 Nombuliso Dukuza, 32, female; 

10 Mathembisile Mayekiso/Sinqina, 64, female; 

11 ⁠Nobelungu France, 59, female; 

12 Themi Vimba, 41, female; 

13 Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59, female; 

14 Smomoza Sinqina, 14, male;

15 ⁠Nancy Sinqina, 59, female; 

16 ⁠Dimpho Sinqina, 30, female; 

17 Thali King Sinqina, 26, female; and 

18 Sigobodo Gxobela, 59, male; 

Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha was expected to visit the village at 1pm on Monday to meet the bereaved families and visit the two victims still in hospital.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu and premier Oscar Mabuyane will visit Lusikisiki on Tuesday.

The baby who survived the killing is in the care of social workers.

