Calls for KSD street to be renamed after ‘agent of change’ Dan Pasiya
Celebrated businessman-come beloved philanthropist Dr Dan Malibongwe Pasiya, who is regarded as a “true agent of change” and father of rural community and sports development in and about Mthatha and many parts of the Eastern Cape, could have his name immortalised...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.