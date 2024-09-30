As predicted, fuel prices will decrease across the board on Wednesday when monthly adjustments are made by the department of mineral resources and energy.
It is the fifth consecutive month of fuel price cuts, and motorists can look forward to paying R1.06/l less for 93 unleaded petrol, R1.14/l less for 95 unleaded, R1.12/l less for 0.005% sulphur diesel and a R1.14/l cut in the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will cost R1.11/l less.
The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter and account for the different price adjustments between the two grades.
The department attributed the decreases to a drop in international fuel prices and the rand appreciating against the dollar during the period under review. The rand strengthened from R18.06 to R17.67 between August 30 and September 26.
From Wednesday the following prices will apply:
Inland
- Petrol 93 — R20.73
- Petrol 95 — R21.05
- Diesel 0.05% — R18.45
- Diesel 0.005% — R18.57
Coast
- Petrol 93 — R19.94
- Petrol 95 — R20.26
- Diesel 0.05% — R17.66
- Diesel 0.005% — R17.81.
Fuel prices cut — this is what you will pay from Wednesday
Drop in international fuel prices, stronger rand are behind the decreases
Group motoring editor
Image: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES
