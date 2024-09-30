Granny Grommets attempt world records to help para surfer
The Nahoon Granny Grommets set out to break a world record boogie boarding feat by trying to get 57 surfers on one wave on Friday morning at East London’s most iconic surf spot, Nahoon Beach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.