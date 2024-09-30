Keiskammahoek raid leads to breakthrough against kidnapping syndicate
An intelligence-driven operation which led provincial kidnapping investigators to a house in Keiskammahoek, where top wanted kidnapping suspects were killed, could have derailed a kidnapping syndicate that has terrorised the Eastern Cape in recent years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.