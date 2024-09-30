News Editors Choice

Siphiwe ‘General GTZ’ Sibisi has died

30 September 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Siphiwe "General GTZ" Sibisi has died.
Siphiwe "General GTZ" Sibisi has died.
Image: X

Kwaito star Siphiwe "General GTZ" Sibisi has died.

A statement shared by the family confirmed he died on September 29 after hospitalisation and major surgery.

“Despite showing some signs of recovery, he took a turn for the worse over the past few days and finally lost his brave battle earlier today.

“We wish to thank all those who loved and supported him during all his years as a prominent and pioneering music entertainer of our beloved South African people. May his beautiful, kind spirit live on through the legacy of his kwaito music.”

Kwaito legend Mapaputsi has died

"He was showing signs of improvement."
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
World's first 3D-printed hotel takes shape in Texas | REUTERS