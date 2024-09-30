Tributes pour in for kwaito legend Siphiwe 'General GTZ' Sibisi of Chiskop

Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the last member of kwaito group Chiskop, Siphiwe “General GTZ” Sibisi.
On Sunday, a statement shared by the family confirmed he died on September 29 after hospitalisation and major surgery.
“Despite showing signs of recovery, he took a turn for the worse over the past few days and lost his brave battle. We thank all those who loved and supported him during his years as a prominent and pioneering music entertainer of our beloved South African people. May his beautiful, kind spirit live on through the legacy of his kwaito music.”
Musician Lindo Sithole who played the role of the late star on BET's Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, was among the stars who took to their timelines to pen a touching tribute to General.
“Inhliziyo yami ibuhlungu. Lala ngoXolo Grootman lami thank you for all the kind words namagama akhuthazayo, I’m hurt ukuthi we didn’t get to hit the studio together. Playing your character was more of my acting breakthrough. Being on set nawe was a dream come true. Eish Grootman lami General GTZ lala grand sosha,” he wrote.
Read other tributes below:
