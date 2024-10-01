Pupils at Valelo Primary School in Cacadu (Lady Frere) started their first day of the term with bad news after a suspected arson attack damaged the school on Sunday evening.
According to residents, half of the school, including the staff room and principal’s office, were destroyed in the blaze.
In an effort to save the Maqashu village school, residents worked to put out the fire until midnight, before throwing in the towel.
Villagers said they suspected arson.
Before the incident, the primary school was a target for thieves, especially during recess. This year alone, the school has had three break-ins.
School governing body member Nokwakha Mbolomile said they were heartbroken.
Cacadu school badly damaged by fire
“We had just started painting our school when the incident happened.
“I was shocked when I heard that the school was on fire, I walked barefoot and with no doek to help other community members stop the fire.
“When I arrived at midnight, the school had already been destroyed.
“The principal is hurt and we are also heartbroken, we had just started giving the school a facelift,” she said.
Mbolomile said she did not know what could have caused the fire, however, the community members said they suspected arson.
