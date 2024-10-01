News

Cathcart extortion accused in renewed bail bid

Man, 41, arrested in December after foreign nationals’ businesses targeted

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI and LESEGO PHALE - 01 October 2024

An alleged Eastern Cape extortionist will know on Thursday if his fresh bid to be released on bail will be successful...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
World's first 3D-printed hotel takes shape in Texas | REUTERS