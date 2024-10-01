Duma ka Ndlovu, two others in court on R26m tax fraud charges

TV producer and businessman Duma ka Ndlovu, Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday on 18 charges of tax fraud relating to Ndlovu’s personal and company income tax valued at about R26m.

The three were arrested on Monday and charged.

Mutsharini and Mloyi made a brief appearance on the day of their arrest and their case was rolled over to Tuesday for a bail application. Ndlovu made his first court appearance on Tuesday and also applied for bail.

The court granted Ndlovu R100,000 bail while Mutsharini and Mloyi were granted R50,000 bail each.

It is alleged Mutsharini, a registered tax practitioner, helped Ndlovu with his personal income tax and Mloyi, an unregistered tax practitioner, helped Ndlovu with his company income tax.