News

Families of Lusikisiki massacre victims too scared to return home

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 01 October 2024

The families of the 18 victims shot dead in Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki at the weekend are too terrified to return there — even for their funerals...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

25th Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz
World's first 3D-printed hotel takes shape in Texas | REUTERS