The relatives of the Mhatu family, all slain in the Lusikisiki massacre at the weekend, have decided to bury them in another village.
Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, her children Dimpo, 30, Athini 25, and grandchild Thabiso 13, were among the 18 victims gunned down in Ngobozana village in the early hours of Saturday.
Family spokesperson Nkosinathi Mhatu said the Mhatus would be buried in another village because they feared that other extended family members could be killed in Ngobozana.
Sinqina-Mhatu’s husband, Nkosinathi’s brother, died a few years ago.
“My late younger brother’s family was wiped out last night by unknown gunmen,” Nkosinathi said at the weekend.
“His widow, their daughters and a grandchild were all killed.”
Nkosinathi said the motive for the killings was unknown.
“We are devastated. No-one ever thought that one day all my brother’s family would die in a hail of bullets. We only see this on TV from afar.”
DispatchLIVE
Family slain in Lusikisiki massacre to be buried in another village for safety reasons
Image: LULAMILE FENI
The relatives of the Mhatu family, all slain in the Lusikisiki massacre at the weekend, have decided to bury them in another village.
Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, her children Dimpo, 30, Athini 25, and grandchild Thabiso 13, were among the 18 victims gunned down in Ngobozana village in the early hours of Saturday.
Family spokesperson Nkosinathi Mhatu said the Mhatus would be buried in another village because they feared that other extended family members could be killed in Ngobozana.
Sinqina-Mhatu’s husband, Nkosinathi’s brother, died a few years ago.
“My late younger brother’s family was wiped out last night by unknown gunmen,” Nkosinathi said at the weekend.
“His widow, their daughters and a grandchild were all killed.”
Nkosinathi said the motive for the killings was unknown.
“We are devastated. No-one ever thought that one day all my brother’s family would die in a hail of bullets. We only see this on TV from afar.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos