Israel says missiles launched from Iran as Israelis flee for shelters

Iran vowed to retaliate after top leaders of its Hezbollah allies were killed

By Reuters - 01 October 2024
Rockets fired from Lebanon towards the north of Israel are intercepted by the Israeli iron dome on September 26 in northern Israel. Hezbollah's missiles continued to land in the area despite Israel's extensive strikes across Lebanon and despite calls from the US and France for a ceasefire. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Image: Amir Levy

 

 

 

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that missiles had been launched from Iran at Israel.

Alarms sounded across the country and Israelis rushed for shelter. Reporters on state television lay flat on the ground during live broadcasts.

Earlier, the military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.

Iran has vowed to retaliate after attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

The firing of missiles came after Israeli troops launched ground raids into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.

