Lengthy jail terms for murderers of EFF Ekurhuleni councillor and friend

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Simon Mahuse and Frans Ntshumayelo to effective jail terms of 24 years each for murdering EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Koketso Mojatau and his friend Siboniso Sokhele in April 2023.

The two were charged with multiple offences, including two counts of murder, three of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The court found them guilty in July.

“The duo received sentences totalling 73 years. However, due to concurrent sentencing, the effective imprisonment term for each accused was reduced to 24 years behind bars,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Mahuse and Ntshumayelo were arrested in April last year after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) received a tip-off from the community about members of a family who were on a robbing spree.