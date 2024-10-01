News

NMU student dies after altercation

By Herald Reporter - 01 October 2024

Nelson Mandela University is mourning the death of a student following an altercation between him and an off-campus private residence manager...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...
LIVE: Mark Rutte succeeds Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary general | REUTERS