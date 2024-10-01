NMU student dies after altercation
Nelson Mandela University is mourning the death of a student following an altercation between him and an off-campus private residence manager...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.