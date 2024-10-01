Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams has urged residents to be vigilant and stay safe amid the severe inclement weather conditions.
Recently, road closures caused by snowfall brought traffic to a standstill in parts of the province.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has again issued weather warnings this week.
The department has advised the public to take the warnings seriously.
“We are closely monitoring the weather patterns to respond swiftly to any potential life-threatening emergencies,” Williams said.
“We urge motorists to drive cautiously, as road conditions may become slippery and dangerous.
“Residents must be on high alert and constantly link with the municipal disaster management officials to mitigate any potential risks.”
Residents urged to proceed with caution during severe weather
Image: SUPPLIED
LISTEN | Snow not that unusual during spring in South Africa, say experts
The provincial and local disaster management teams are on high alert and ready to support communities that may be affected.
Announcements will be made via various media channels on possible road closures.
“We implore our people to delay their journeys or use alternative routes where possible until it is safe to do so. Safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Williams said.
In the event of flooding, residents are encouraged to call the Disaster Management Centre on toll-free number 0800-202-507 for immediate assistance.
