Prosecutor David Molokomme presented compelling evidence during the trial, including witness testimonies that established the trio’s common purpose when committing the crimes.
“During sentencing the defence sought leniency, appealing to the court to consider their family responsibilities in Zimbabwe. However, advocate Molokomme argued firmly for life sentences, reflecting the serious nature of the offences and the lasting impact on the victims' families,” Mahanjana said.
Molokomme emphasised the defendants' lack of remorse and their previous convictions for violent crimes, including robbery and housebreaking, she said..
The emotional toll on the surviving victim was highlighted by a victim impact statement facilitated by court preparation officer Legobang Lebese.
“The statement revealed the lasting psychological effects on the surviving victim, who indicated that she has flashbacks of the incident and experiences pain where she was shot," said Mahanjana.
Acting judge Matlapeng agreed with the state's position, noting the lack of remorse and brutal nature of the acts. The judge said the three men, while seeking a better life in South Africa, instead chose a path of violence and disrespect for the law.
“It was the responsibility of the court to protect society from such acts of violence,” Matlapeng said, emphasising that illegal immigrants must respect the laws of South Africa.
Three illegal Zimbabweans sentenced to life in prison for murders of two teenage girls
Survivor has flashbacks and experiences pain where she was shot
Multimedia reporter
Image: 123RF/canjoena
The Pretoria high court has sentenced three illegal Zimbabwean nationals to two life terms each for two counts of murder.
Edison Ngamiko, 38, Amos Hassan Masiya, 38, and Edron Panashe Chisanako, 39, received additional sentences of 10 years for attempted murder and 12 months for being in the country illegally.
National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the men were approached by three teenage girls to purchase alcohol.
“The charges arose from a tragic incident that occurred on February 17 2023 when the three men were approached by three girls aged 15, 16, and 23 at Mashanganeng Tavern in Olievenhoutbosch. The girls requested money from the trio to purchase alcohol, and the men initially provided them with R40.
“When the girls asked for an additional R20 to pay a male companion who was going to accompany them home, the accused complied,” Mahanjana said.
Later that night Chisanako demanded sexual favours from the 15-year-old girl.
“When the girl refused and the 16-year-old reprimanded him, Chisanako shot the 16-year-old in the neck, resulting in her immediate collapse. He then shot the other two girls many times, leading to their deaths at the scene. A shot fired during the chaos hit Ngamiko. Realising the 16-year-old was alive, Ngamiko attempted to finish the job, but the firearm had run out of bullets. The three fled the scene.”
The surviving victim crawled home and reported what had happened. Police discovered the bodies of the deceased girls after patrolling the area that night.
Ngamiko was arrested on February 20 2023, while receiving treatment for his gunshot wound.
Masiya was arrested on October 9 2023 on unrelated charges but was later linked to the murder. Chisanako was apprehended the next day.
During the trial, all three accused pleaded not guilty. “Ngamiko and Masiya acknowledged the incident but claimed Chisanako was the one who committed the offence. Chisanako denied being present on the day of the incident,” said Mahanjana.
