With a final that went down to the last play of the match, the quality of rugby on display cannot be overstated.
“Well done to WP for going back-to-back as champions,” Smit added.
“The action on the field was exceptional and the final between Border and WP was arguably the game of the week.
“Special mention also goes to the Joburg girls, who won the girls' final on Wednesday.
“We look forward to seeing some of these stars in the green and gold in the future and are eagerly anticipating the 2025 Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week.”
Hollywood communications manager Devin Heffer said: “The Hollywood Foundation is proud to have partnered with SARLA for a third consecutive year.
“The future of South African rugby is looking bright as the 10th edition of the Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week consisted of nail-biting matches, tight scorelines and phenomenal talent from the 400-plus young athletes who participated.
“SuperSport Schools provided live coverage for audiences at home, while the Phaka Rugby Show was on hand to showcase the action for an upcoming episode.
“We look forward to building on the success of this tournament in the years to come.”
Border suffer agonising loss in Iqhawe Week final against WP
Image: supplied
Border came within a whisker of being crowned champions at the 2024 Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week, but were eventually shaded by a single point in a dramatic final against Western Province.
In what turned out to be the match of the tournament in Johannesburg, WP claimed their second consecutive crown with a narrow 24-23 win last Thursday.
The Iqhawe Week for U15 players again highlighted the vast pool of rugby talent in South Africa, brought to light through the Cell C SA Rugby Legends Association, in tandem with various other sponsors.
The quality of rugby continues to improve year on year and this 2024 showed that the tournament is a crucial breeding ground for talent that might not emerge through traditional rugby avenues.
The outgoing CEO of the SA Rugby Legends Association, former Springbok captain John Smit, emphasised the importance of the tournament and acknowledged the significance of the sponsors and partners in making it a top-class event.
“With the 2024 Hollywood Foundation Iqhawe Week having come to a breathtaking conclusion, the Cell C SA Rugby Legends would like to thank all the sponsors and supporters,” Smit said.
