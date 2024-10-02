News

Cop gunned down for firearm was due to retire next year

Devastated brother of Khangelani Nomatiti pleads for removal of all illegal weapons

By LULAMILE FENI - 02 October 2024

An Eastern Cape municipal councillor, whose policeman brother was gunned down in cold blood on Monday, says his killing comes at a time when the whole country is faced with a dire shortage of police and rising levels of crime...

