In the Photography category, Theodore Jeptha, working for the Daily Dispatch, won for his pictures of the Xesi Village pupils.
The award was shared with Lulama Zenzile from Die Burger for “Mens en dier op kniee langs dieselfde damme”.
In the Lifestyle category, Zamandulo Malonde, working for the Daily Dispatch as a feature writer, was awarded for: “Francine Zana: from cleaner to entrepreneur”.
Riaan Marais from Dispatch sister publication The Herald won in the investigative category for: “Gun dealer’s link to flood of illegal firearms”.
“For 152 years the Daily Dispatch has punched above its weight by never shying from the big stories and ensuring it serves the people of the Eastern Cape without fear or favour and we are so proud to be able to continue this tradition,” Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said.
“This underscores why the latest Audit Bureau of Circulation figures again showed the Dispatch as the only daily newspaper in the country with year-on-year readership growth in its most recent report.
“We continue to be the voice of the people of the Eastern Cape and these awards are testament to that commitment.”
Daily Dispatch leads the way in journalism awards
Image: SUPPLIED
Daily Dispatch journalists took the lion’s share of the honours in the regional leg of the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards held in Gqeberha on Tuesday, winning six of the 12 categories.
More than 1,200 entries were received from journalists around the country as they shared examples of their best work from the past year.
Bomikazi Mdiya won the opinion category for her piece: “BEHIND THE NEWS: How a news assignment became a life-threatening experience”, which detailed how Mdiya and Dispatch photographer Theodore Jeptha were held at gunpoint and robbed of camera equipment, a laptop, cellphones and other personal belongings while accompanying schoolchildren to experience their perilous morning walk to school.
Dispatch reporters Mike Loewe and Rosa-Karoo Loewe won the Sustainability section for: “OFF TRACK: City faces manganese crisis”.
Asanda Nini and Anathi Wulushe took the Sports category for: “Green light for BCM’s R33m deal with Chippa”.
Ziyanda Zweni, Asanda Nini, Mandilakhe Kwababana and Sino Majangaza won the Financial and Economics category for: “Eastern Cape health in distress”.
Daily Dispatch wins big at journalism awards
In the Photography category, Theodore Jeptha, working for the Daily Dispatch, won for his pictures of the Xesi Village pupils.
The award was shared with Lulama Zenzile from Die Burger for “Mens en dier op kniee langs dieselfde damme”.
In the Lifestyle category, Zamandulo Malonde, working for the Daily Dispatch as a feature writer, was awarded for: “Francine Zana: from cleaner to entrepreneur”.
Riaan Marais from Dispatch sister publication The Herald won in the investigative category for: “Gun dealer’s link to flood of illegal firearms”.
“For 152 years the Daily Dispatch has punched above its weight by never shying from the big stories and ensuring it serves the people of the Eastern Cape without fear or favour and we are so proud to be able to continue this tradition,” Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James said.
“This underscores why the latest Audit Bureau of Circulation figures again showed the Dispatch as the only daily newspaper in the country with year-on-year readership growth in its most recent report.
“We continue to be the voice of the people of the Eastern Cape and these awards are testament to that commitment.”
Theo Jeptha wins prestigious award for courageous journalism
Vodacom SA director for external affairs Takalani Netshitenzhe said: “Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter.
“Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom SA celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans and we are proud to be continuing our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across a range of categories, recognising some of SA’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories.”
The national award winners will be announced on November 7
DispatchLIVE
.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos