Eastern Cape man in court over illegal firearms

By LESEGO PHALE - 02 October 2024
An Eastern Cape man has been arrested in connection with unlicensed firearms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A 45-year-old man  who was arrested for allegedly being in possession of  unlicensed firearms will apply for bail next week.

Siyamthanda Skeyi appeared in the Nqanqarhu  magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Skeyi’s arrest came after an operation by the Hawks, Joe Gqabi Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response B Team and Khowa Local Criminal Record Centre in response to a tip-off about unlicensed firearms at a homestead in  Nqanqarhu (Maclear).

“On searching the premises, the team found one Norinco pistol, silver and black in colour, which allegedly belonged to the owner of the homestead.

“The suspect is reported to have produced an expired firearm licence, two magazines and a round of ammunition that was hidden under the mattress.

“The team was led to a piggery by the suspect whereby two AK47 rifles, two magazines and rounds of ammunition wrapped in clear plastic inside a white bag were recovered,” Mgolodela said.

The firearms were all confiscated.

Skeyi remains in custody and is set to apply for bail on October 10.

