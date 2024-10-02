News

Granny and teen killed in ‘horrific’ stabbing in Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 02 October 2024
A woman in her 70s and a teen were fatally stabbed in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
A woman in her 70s and a teen were fatally stabbed in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times. 

“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Injured Limpopo police detective chases down suspect after stabbing attack

Despite being injured, the courageous detective chased after and caught his alleged attacker.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries
Iran says it has finished its missile attack on Israel | REUTERS