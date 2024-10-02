Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation", Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday.
Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.
Araqchi said Washington was told by Tehran not to interfere following its attack on Israel.
"Message exchanges do not mean coordination. No message was sent prior to our response [to Israel]. After this response, a warning was conveyed via Switzerland telling Americans that it was our right to self-defence and that we do not intend to continue [the attack]," Araqchi said according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Iran says action against Israel concluded unless it invites further retaliation
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Iran exercised "self-defence" against Israel and its action is concluded unless the "Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation", Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a post on social media platform X early on Wednesday.
Tehran launched a salvo of missiles on Tuesday against Israel in retaliation for the killing of several leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups.
Araqchi said Washington was told by Tehran not to interfere following its attack on Israel.
"Message exchanges do not mean coordination. No message was sent prior to our response [to Israel]. After this response, a warning was conveyed via Switzerland telling Americans that it was our right to self-defence and that we do not intend to continue [the attack]," Araqchi said according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The Iranian foreign minister said Iran's action against Israel came after exercising tremendous restraint to give space for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"Our action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation. In that scenario, our response will be stronger and more powerful," Araqchi added.
Iran's foreign ministry called earlier on the UN Security Council to take "meaningful action" to prevent threats against regional peace and security.
"I am optimistic about future days. There is a possibility of conflict but our forces are fully prepared. We expect to gradually witness stability in our region over the coming days," the Iranian foreign minister said according to Tasnim.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos