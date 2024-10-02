United Africans Transformation party calls for SIU probe into extortion

The United Africans Transformation party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign a proclamation to authorise the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe professional extortion that it says is rampant in municipalities and state institutions.

The political party also called on the auditor-general to institute an investigation into extortion.

In separate but similarly worded letters to the president and the auditor-general dated September 30, the party 's secretary-general, Doer Japhter Baloyi, said extortion threatened the country’s economic stability and undermined the public’s trust in governance structures.

Baloyi said the party had learnt that businesses were not being paid within the stipulated 30-day period due to demands for bribes, or a percentage cut, by certain corrupt state officials.